Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Tourism industry prepares for the re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|103 affected households receive timely assistance|Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|Fiji’s vaccination effort rated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|
Full Coverage

Politics

Former SODELPA youth helped register Rabuka’s party

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 5:04 pm

The leader of the newly registered People’s Alliance Party, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is ready to contest the next General Election.

In saying this, the former Prime Minister and most recently Opposition Leader says he is aware of the financial challenges that come with administering a political party.

Rabuka has admitted to FBC News that the People’s Alliance does not have the money to mount a successful election campaign but adds there are plans to get funding in time to prepare for the campaign period.

Article continues after advertisement

Following the successful registration of his party earlier today, Rabuka says some former Social Democratic Liberal Party youth worked behind the scenes to the Peoples’ Alliance to this point.

He adds he has proven his critics wrong, especially in light of the immense pressure he was under.

“Many people say negative things about the party and our chances of getting registered, but we have now come through and proved everyone wrong. We have confidence in his office.”

Rabuka says he is aware of SODELPA members who are not interested in running for the Opposition party in the 2022 General Election.

However, the Leader of the Peoples’ Alliance says, for now, he has no intention of poaching any SODELPA members.

“They are free agents, they have their own voter blocs that have supported them to get them to contention for the seat in parliament and they have been asked whether they are interested in running again under the SODELPA banner and they had not shown that interest.”

A number of key SODELPA MPs are known to have allegiances to Rabuka and there has is speculation that some of them are ready to jump ship for a Rabuka ticket in the next election.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.