Former SODELPA youth helped register Rabuka’s party

The leader of the newly registered People’s Alliance Party, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is ready to contest the next General Election.

In saying this, the former Prime Minister and most recently Opposition Leader says he is aware of the financial challenges that come with administering a political party.

Rabuka has admitted to FBC News that the People’s Alliance does not have the money to mount a successful election campaign but adds there are plans to get funding in time to prepare for the campaign period.

Following the successful registration of his party earlier today, Rabuka says some former Social Democratic Liberal Party youth worked behind the scenes to the Peoples’ Alliance to this point.

He adds he has proven his critics wrong, especially in light of the immense pressure he was under.

“Many people say negative things about the party and our chances of getting registered, but we have now come through and proved everyone wrong. We have confidence in his office.”

Rabuka says he is aware of SODELPA members who are not interested in running for the Opposition party in the 2022 General Election.

However, the Leader of the Peoples’ Alliance says, for now, he has no intention of poaching any SODELPA members.

“They are free agents, they have their own voter blocs that have supported them to get them to contention for the seat in parliament and they have been asked whether they are interested in running again under the SODELPA banner and they had not shown that interest.”

A number of key SODELPA MPs are known to have allegiances to Rabuka and there has is speculation that some of them are ready to jump ship for a Rabuka ticket in the next election.