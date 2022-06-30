FLP is not bailiff for FEO: Chaudhry

[File Photo]

The Fiji Labor Party does not act as a bailiff for the Fijian Elections Office.

This is FLP leader, Mahendra Chaudhry’s response to a media complaint from Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, regarding party member, Haroon Ali Shah.

Saneem had said in a statement yesterday that Chaudhry had refused to cooperate in serving the notice to Shah and that FEO would take steps to directly issue the notice to him in Lautoka.

Chaudhry says any notice of a legal nature should be served directly to the person concerned and not through a third party.

The case relates to a notice served by FEO to Shah under Section 144A (2) of the Electoral Act to correct his ““false statements made at a Fiji Labour Party campaign rally …” in Lautoka on 18 May 2022 with immediate effect.

Chaudhry says the notice is personal to Shah and was issued by the Supervisor of Election and thus it is his responsibility to have the notice personally served.