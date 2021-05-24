FEO working strategically while reaching out to Fijians

The Fijian Elections Office is working strategically to ensure teams to rural areas for voter card upgrades are fully vaccinated and pose no risk to communities.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says they are prioritizing urban areas for the time being and will reach out to rural communities in weeks to come.

Saneem says while the positive response from Fijians in the past 10 days is a good sign, it means the Fijian Elections Office has to work smart.

“The crowd itself as there has been a huge number of people that have turned up. We are grateful for their patience. We’ve opened more centres and we’ve gone to bigger locations just to accommodate for the influx of the crowd.”

The FEO says of the 21,209 Fijians who visited their centres in the past 10 days, 4,235 were for new registrations.

The Majority of the visit involves those whose addresses have changed since the last election.