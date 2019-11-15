Rabuka to call for meeting to fill roles temporarily

Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka says he will be calling for a management board meeting next week to urgently fill the positions of Acting President and an Acting Vice President.

The High Court on 23rd April ruled that the SODELPA AGM in 2019 was invalid and therefore the consequent decisions of the Management Board were also invalid.

Based on this, the Registrar of Political Parties removed Ro Filipe as the President of SODELPA on 28th April, while Usaia Waqatairewa was removed as the Party’s registered officer.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says they urgently need to fill these positions casually next week, before the May 27th 2020 deadline set by the Supervisor of Elections.

He says this will allow the Party to continue its operation until the next Annual General Meeting in line with the requirements of the Registrar of Political Parties.

Rabuak says Watisoni Nata, Emele Duituturaga and Miliakere Leawere, who were part of the group that petitioned the Court for a Ruling on the issues they were dissatisfied about within the Party, have paid him a visit.

He has assured them that he will do his best to map out a way to bring back harmony and unity in the Party as it prepares for the General Assembly this year and the General Elections in 2022.

Rabuka adds that he is saddened that those affected by the ruling wish to appeal, but respects their right to do so at their own costs, leaving out the Party to utilize its meager financial resources for in preparing the Party for the Elections.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Adi Litia Qionibaravi and Usaia Waqatairewa are seeking a Court of Appeal order that the judgment of Justice Vishwa Sharma be set aside.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>













