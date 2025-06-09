Policy sets tough standards for child safety

Cabinet has approved Fiji’s first Child Safeguarding Policy.

The policy creates a single national framework for ministries, statutory bodies, civil society and institutions working with children.

It sets out responsibilities and standard procedures to strengthen safeguarding across all sectors.

Until now, Fiji relied on the Care and Protection Act 2024 and the Child Justice Act 2024 but had no unified policy.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection led nationwide consultations to ensure the framework reflects the voices of children, families and communities.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran said the approval was a significant step that reinforces Fiji’s commitment to protect the rights and well-being of all children.

