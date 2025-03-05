Policy built on sovereignty, security, and prosperity

Fiji’s engagement with other nations will always be based on mutual respect and understanding.

The Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says that the country’s Foreign Policy White Paper outlines the pillars on which Fiji operates.

The three interconnected pillars are sovereignty, security, and prosperity, which form the foundation of Fiji’s foreign policy.

Article continues after advertisement

She says these pillars guide Fiji’s responsible role on the global stage, affirming the country’s commitment to upholding national interests while engaging with the world.

Qereqeretabua also affirms that Fiji’s interests will always take precedence, especially when dealing with issues that affect the people.

“Our sovereignty remains paramount as we navigate a complex and increasingly challenging geopolitical environment. While welcoming allies of every stripe, regardless of how they’re seen by the rest of the world, the work of the Ministry reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to maintaining an independent foreign policy approach, ensuring that we engage with all nations based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

Qereqeretabua adds that for Fiji, territorial integrity means defending our borders, recognizing our cultural diversity, and having the right to make our own choices without outside influence.

She adds that they will work with partners to promote a clear, rules-based order globally, regionally, and nationally.

The ministry’s annual plan follows the White Paper’s principles, turning goals into clear actions and ensuring consistency in both short-term and long-term activities.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.