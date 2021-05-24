Police will continue to strengthen their surveillance

Fiji Police will continue to beef up its surveillance and increase manpower on the ground, as Fiji anticipates the re-opening of international borders in four days.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, says they will continue to prioritize the safety of Fijians and tourists as we venture into the festive season with COVID-19 still in our midst.

He adds discussions were conducted a few days ago with key representatives from border protection agencies and relevant government stakeholders, mapping out safety measures that are expected to be put to test from Wednesday.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, we call on people please do adhere to that those restrictions that are in place. The Permanent Secretary for Health takes the lead on this and has said it we suppose to expect a third wave. He is worried about the festive season and it falls on everybody to be responsible for this. It’s not about policing alone, we shouldn’t be coming out telling people what to do.”

Qiliho says despite these plans, the Force will not let its guard down in tracking culprits involved in the illegal cultivation of drugs.