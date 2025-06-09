Police urge public support amid rising threats

file photo

Security is the backbone of national growth, and without it, peace, the economy, and the future remain at risk.

Senior Superintendent of Police Salanieta Radaniva made this point at the 5th Fiji National Hindu Conference in Suva yesterday.

She told delegates the Fiji Police Force cannot work in isolation as it confronts growing security challenges.

SSP Radaniva is urging faith-based groups and communities to stand with them in the fight against crime.

“When there is non-stability, there are foreign investors and a tourism industry who come and enjoy the environment that we are providing. It is important that we journey together in this journey to fight crime.”

SSP Radaniva also responded to concerns about police officers accused of criminal conduct.

“There are only few who choose their choices very wrongly, that they have been for themselves. But I must assure you that there are lots of police officers serving communities who are professional and have the right mindset to serve communities. But I always must apologize that some services that we provide are not up to expectation.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Fiji President Jay Dayal said the conference allowed Hindu groups and national agencies to collaborate on community challenges.

The gathering, themed United Communities, Stronger Fiji, highlighted unity, cultural identity, and civic responsibility as keys to building a safer country.

