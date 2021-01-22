Police superintendents urged to broaden their knowledge

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has reminded Police Superintendents to lead by example.

While officiating at the opening of the Superintendent’s Course this morning at the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, Tudravu stresses that leaders need to constantly broaden their knowledge within and beyond the perimeters of their work and no leader or a person can ever outgrow the need to learn especially in the policing profession which is constantly evolving.

“I normally say that you need to self-audit yourself if you want to become a leader. Because what is there with you, will be the things that you will be saying and giving. You cannot give something that is not with you. Your ranks don’t automatically qualify you to be a leader.”

Tudravu emphasized that there are more worthy leaders who hold junior ranks but they have gained the level of respect bestowed on a leader because of their actions and work.

He also encouraged all participants to learn to realize their potential and develop their skills as leaders who can visualize things strategically.

Fifty officers are part of a five weeks course intending to maximize their potential in leadership positions.

The Superintendent’s course also provides participants appropriate knowledge, skills, and attitude to effectively and efficiently command Police operations and administrations in their regions with optimum use of available resources.