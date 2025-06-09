Police seize phones of officers allegedly linked to drug case

[File Photo]

Eight police officers have allegedly been implicated in a drug-related investigation, prompting the Fiji Police Force to seize their phones for digital forensic analysis.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Criminal Investigations Department conducted a detailed review of social media posts, which reportedly linked the officers to an individual connected to the drug trade.

The Commissioner says the allegations are serious, and will explore all avenues to get to the source to verify the claims made.

Tudravu confirms that investigators have contacted the individual who posted the screenshots, with the next step being to obtain her formal statement.

He further reveals that the Fiji Police Force has sought assistance from the Australian Federal Police and New Zealand Police to support the investigation.

Tudravu adds that investigators have been directed to expedite the case, whereby regular updates will be provided to the general public.

