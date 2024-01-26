Police search for missing 87-year-old

Josefa Nabainivalu [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The police are seeking assistance in locating 87-year-old Josefa Nabainivalu from Nasavu Village, Bua, reported missing at the Nabouwalu Police Station.

According to Nabainivalu’s family he had a habit of leaving without informing anyone but would always return however he failed to return home since December 14.

Search efforts by family and relatives have so far been futile.

The public is urged to call police on 9905 359 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding Mr Josefa Nabainivalu’s whereabouts.