Police retrieve body of truck driver

The body of a man who died in a tragic accident yesterday near Koroboya in Vatukoula has been retrieved.

Police say the man, in his 40s, was driving a truck loaded with pine logs when he allegedly lost control down a slope.

The victim was trapped underneath the logs and was unresponsive, and attempts to get him out were unsuccessful due to the site of the accident.

Since 3 p.m. yesterday, police have been at the scene trying to retrieve the body, but they only managed to retrieve it at 1 p.m. today.