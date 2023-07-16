Police release alarming road fatality statistics

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Speeding has been identified as the leading cause of road accidents resulting in fatalities this year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says that out of the 51 recorded road fatalities in the first six months of this year, 22 cases were directly linked to speeding.

The Police Force has recorded 51 road fatalities in the six months of this year compared to 20 for the same period last year.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu.

Further analysis of the data states highlighted additional contributing factors including nine cases of pedestrians at fault, seven cases of dangerous driving.

It also reveals that four individuals lost their lives as a result of drunk driving, while three pedestrians were found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accidents.

Two cases each of hit and run, improper overtaking and driver fatigue were also recorded.

The data reveals that ten people who lost their lives in these accidents were between that ages of 51 and 60.

Additionally, seven victims were aged 21 and 25 while five were below the age of 20.

The highest number of road fatality cases were recorded in May.

ACP Driu says the Western Division has to date recorded the highest number of fatalities recording 24 reports, followed by the Southern Division with 16 cases, North with six cases and Eastern Division recording five cases.

He is urging all road users to cooperate with stakeholders in adopting a change of mindset.

ACP Driu stressed the importance of consistently adhering to speed limits and road rules, regardless of the presence of law enforcement.