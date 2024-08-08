Police ramp up security for Deans

With the countdown for the highly anticipated Fiji Secondary Schools Deans Quarter Final Competition, the Fiji Police is ramping up its operations to ensure the safety and security of students.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci says they will be working closely with the relevant stakeholders to have an incident-free tournament.

He adds that officers, along with the K-9 Unit, will be at the front gate checking for contraband.

The Deputy Commissioner is calling on all spectators to be mindful while cheering for their favorite schools.

He says past experiences have always seen spectators stirring up incidents, and this has to stop.

Acting DCP Raikaci states that any criminal activity will not be tolerated as Police Standby Teams will be available to assist in the safety and security of everyone attending the games.

He is calling on all drivers to respect the rule of law while coming to the games.

Acting DCP Raikaci adds that drivers who intend to drink should not drive and urges drivers to take into consideration the lives of all road users.

He states that the traffic team will also be on the roads, along with several checkpoints to monitor movements.