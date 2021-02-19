Police processing union application for a march

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed receiving an application for a march by the Fiji Trades Union Congress on May 1st.

Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan says having received the application, the Force will now conduct the necessary processing and screening.

He adds a decision will be relayed back to the FTUC once the application has been stringently looked at.

The FTUC needs a permit from Police in order for the March and rally to proceed on May 1st which is recognized as International Day for Workers.

Union National Secretary Felix Anthony says they have applied for a march and rally in Suva.