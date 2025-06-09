Police probe Kinoya Church sacrilege

[File Photo]

Officers are conducting house-to-house enquiries in relation to an alleged sacrilege at an Assemblies of God Church in Kinoya.

A report of the alleged incident was received at the Valelevu Police Station after nine this morning, after the break-in was discovered by a senior church official.

Officers from the K9 and Crime Scene Investigations unit were deployed to the scene, with officers also looking at CCTV capabilities in the area.

The investigation continues.

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