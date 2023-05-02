Police officer, three juveniles charged with serious sexual offences

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

A police officer and three juveniles are among the 26 people charged with serious sexual offences last month.

The 45-year-old police officer was charged with the indecent assault of his 31-year-old wife, while a 14-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his 3-year-old cousin, and in another incident, a 16-year-old boy was charged with three counts of rape of a 13-year-old boy from his school.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions’ statistics on rape and sexual offences revealed that a traditional healer claiming to cure a 22-year-old from cancer allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the victim.

These perpetrators were charged with a total of 63 counts of sexual offences.

There were 40 rape offences, two defilements, four indecent assaults, and 17 sexual assaults.

There were 24 victims, 12 of whom were under the age of 18.

There were 23 female victims and one male victim.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The 17-year-old boy was the victim’s uncle.

A 42-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of his 14-year-old daughter, while in another incident, a 62-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

In another incident, a 52-year-old man was charged with one representative count of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and two counts of indecent assault on his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old cousin, while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 14-year-old cousin.

A 23-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault on his sister-in-law.