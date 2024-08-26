Police look for missing woman

Missing person Sereana Vunilawa [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 20-year-old Sereana Vunilawa who was reported missing at the Lami Police Station.

Police say Vunilawa left her home on May 23rd with a friend, and her family have since made several attempts to locate her whereabouts.

Police say a missing person’s report was eventually lodged yesterday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vunilawa are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Southern Division Command Center on 9905 529.