Police look for missing man

Missing person, Gideon Singh [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are seeking assistance in locating 65-year-old Gideon Singh of Nairai Housing in Raiwai, Suva.

Police say Singh was last seen attending a church service in Nadera on Sunday.

The matter was reported yesterday at Raiwaqa Police Station by Singh’s neighbor, who noticed that he has been missing since Sunday.

Police say attempts to call him on his phone failed since he had left it charging in the living room along with his house keys.

Singh lives by himself.

Anyone with information on Singh’s whereabouts is urged to call Raiwaqa Police Station at 9905403.