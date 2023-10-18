Police look for missing man

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are still looking for 48-year-old Dip Chand who has been reported missing since April.

Police say a post requesting information on Chand was issued in April after he was reported missing at the Nabouwalu Police Station.

Chand was last seen on the morning of the 27th of March at his home in Vunivau, Bua.

Police say he had informed his family that he was getting some plants from a nearby area but failed to return home.

Anyone with information on Chand’s whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.