Police link drug trade to money laundering in Fiji

Police have confirmed growing links between drug trafficking and money laundering in Fiji, as criminal networks channel drug profits through businesses and property investments.

Speaking on FBC’s Your Voice, Police Inspector Usaia Donu from the Serious Organised Crimes Unit said drug and financial crime cases often run side by side.

He says there’s close coordination between the Drug Unit and the Fraud Unit, which tracks suspicious cash movements and recovers illicit funds.

“They might be reporting it, but I know the information is with our fraud unit, who investigates in those cases with the assistance of the drug unit.”

Inspector Donu says authorities are also monitoring unusual transactions in the real estate and small business sectors, where dirty money is often disguised as legitimate income.

Police say the overlap between drug networks and financial crimes highlights the need for tighter reporting by banks, property agents, and small businesses under Fiji’s anti–money laundering laws.

Authorities are urging both the public and private sectors to remain vigilant as the drug economy increasingly seeps into legitimate financial systems.

