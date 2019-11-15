Police investigate death of man at construction site

An investigation is underway following the death of a man at a construction site in Suva yesterday.
Police confirm the 36-year-old Asian national allegedly fell from the 4th floor of the building currently under construction along McGregor Road in Suva.
It is alleged the victim was putting up scaffolding in the lift area when the incident occurred.
