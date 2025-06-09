Police increase checks as Kadavu cracks down on marijuana

Concern is growing in the district of Nakasaleka in Kadavu over the supply and use of marijuana, as community leaders move to protect the province’s future and reputation.

District Officer Rovuama Walai says Kadavu has long been associated with the supply of the illicit drug, but stresses that this should not be encouraged, as it damages the name of both the people and the province.

He says the tikina is now working closely with police to crack down on the illegal activity and prevent the drug trade from taking deeper root in the community.

“We do not want Kadavu to be known for drugs. This practice is destroying our name and putting our young people at risk. We are working closely with the police and our communities because the future of Kadavu is more important than quick money,”.

Walai adds that police checks in the area have increased over the past few weeks, demonstrating strong concern from authorities and concrete action on the ground.

He says the tikina is also stepping up community engagement to ensure the issue is addressed collectively and to encourage residents to focus on a safer and more positive future for Kadavu.

