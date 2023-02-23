Driver to assist police in fatal accident

The Fiji Police Force has been able to locate the driver, whom they feel will assist them in a fatal accident.

Over the weekend, an 11-year-old boy died in Veisari, Lami, from a road accident.

Investigators believe the driver has information that can help with the investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Force has acknowledged the business community of Lami for providing assistance through their CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, police had earlier said that a 17-year-old is alleged to be driving the vehicle involved in the alleged incident.

Related stories:

Teen driver allegedly causes boy’s death

Police on hunt for grey taxi