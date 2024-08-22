Police heighten drug operations

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is heightening its drug operations in anticipation of increased activity.

Police say that with school holidays, festivities, meetings, and conferences taking place in the coming days, opportunists are expected to make their moves.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Livai Driu, is warning those involved in the illicit drug trade that they will be caught.

ACP Driu is also encouraging members of the public to share information either through 917 or Crime Stoppers on 919 to help reduce the harm caused by illicit drugs.

He adds that they will be fully utilizing their K9 capabilities during this period.