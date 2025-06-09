Police crackdown on sacrilege, target buyers of stolen goods

File Photo

Two juveniles have been arrested in separate cases of sacrilege, as police widen investigations to target those receiving stolen items.

In Navua, a 17-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly committing sacrilege along Calia Back Road. A 41-year-old man has also been charged with receiving stolen goods under Section 306 of the Crimes Act. Both appeared in court, with their cases to be recalled later this month.

In a separate incident in Newtown, a 15-year-old student was taken into custody after allegedly stealing several items, including a rug, gas burners, and other household goods. The items were recovered by the Southern Division taskforce.

Police say the arrests come at a time when opportunistic crimes tend to rise during the festive season. Investigators will now broaden their focus to include those enabling these offences by buying or receiving stolen property.

The Fiji Police Force is urging the public to secure their homes and high-risk items such as mobile phones, electronic devices, shoes, jewellery, and bags which are often resold quickly.

Authorities are again calling on communities to prioritise safety and remain vigilant, whether at home or in public areas.

