Police clarify search conducted at Samabula residence

[File photo]

The Fiji Police Force has clarified details surrounding a search conducted at a residence in Samabula on Thursday night.

Police confirmed that a team carried out the search at the home of a Member of Parliament as part of an ongoing investigation.

A suspect, who is related to a family member of the household, had earlier been arrested in Wainadoi and was present during the search.

Article continues after advertisement

Authorities say the search was conducted to locate a document relevant to the investigation.

Police have dismissed speculation that drugs were found at the residence.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.