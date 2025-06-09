Police boost complaint access

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Policing says its ongoing uplift programme with the Australian Federal Police is helping strengthen the Fiji Police Force’s professionalism, discipline, and operational effectiveness.

Minister Ioane Naivalurua says the force operates two main complaint categories—service complaints and complaints against police to make it easier for the public to seek help or raise concerns.

Naivalurua says progress under the uplift programme is encouraging, particularly in rebuilding public confidence and trust in the Police Force.

He also confirmed that there are 11 different ways for the public to lodge a complaint or make an inquiry.

“The Minister for Policing and Communication says one of the ways is through the police toll-free line 917, crimestoppers 919, social media platforms such as the police Facebook page, the police website, in-person reports at various stations, complaints to the Commission of Police, or writing directly to the Commission of Police or officers/division commanders. There is also an opportunity to use the Internal Affairs platform, where people can submit complaints directly to the Internal Affairs Department.”

However, Independent Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma is calling for the creation of a fully independent body to oversee all complaints against police officers, citing international best practice examples from New Zealand and Australia.



Sharma argues that while FICAC plays an important role, its mandate focuses mainly on corruption rather than broader accountability.

In response, Naivalurua says the Police already have an Internal Affairs Department and that discussions are underway on how to strengthen it, including possible restructuring to improve transparency and accountability.

He adds that a national emergency centre is also being planned to streamline calls, coordinate responses, and enhance public safety.

