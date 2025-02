[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Lautoka Police are seeking assistance in identifying an elderly woman.

She came to the Lautoka Police Station this morning, and officers have been trying to get information regarding her name and place of residence with negative results.

Police are requesting for assistance in reuniting her with her family.

The public are urged to call 2297137 or 2297134 if they have any information regarding her identity.