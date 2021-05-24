Police alerted to worrying video on Facebook

The Police Force will be analyzing a video posted on social media to assess whether it tantamounts to incitement, or threatens violence.

In the video, an individual states the iTaukei are descended from warriors and threatens that anything done to them will be dished out ten times worse.

He goes to make comments along the lines of conquering everyone who opposes them, even if they have the army and police on their side.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has confirmed to FBC News that they’ve been alerted about the contents of the video by concerned citizens.

Qiliho says he will meet with the Criminal Investigations Department on Monday to discuss the video in relation to existing laws.

The video emerged after Chief Justice Kamal Kumar ruled against one Veronica Malani, who had filed for a judicial review of the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions not to file charges against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Malani is also in the video which was uploaded yesterday.

FBC News has sent questions to the office of the Chief Justice and is making attempts to seek comments from Veronica Malani.