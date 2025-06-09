Pneumonia and diarrhoea killing many children, warns expert

[File Photo]

Fijian children continue to face deadly threats from pneumonia and diarrhea.

This was highlighted by Dr Rigamoto Taito, a pediatrician and Aspen Medical’s General Manager.

She states that while care for very sick children has improved, basic infections are still harming too many.

Dr Rigamoto Taito

Dr Taito said more attention must now go to children with disabilities.

She points out that services for special needs are growing, but there’s still a long way to go.

She adds that new policies must focus on those often left out.

Dr Taito welcomes the shift but warns that more investment is needed to reach vulnerable children and prevent treatable diseases.

