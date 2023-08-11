PM's stance is not one we concur with says Takayawa

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa.

Social Democratic Liberal Party’s General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa, has highlighted the party’s stance on indigenous land ownership and the recognition of Indo-Fijians as an integral part of Fiji.

This comes after Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka earlier reminded the nation about the deep meaning of the word vulagi.

According to Rabuka, the term shows acknowledgement and respect by the indigenous people.

However, Takayawa, in a statement published on their Facebook page, highlighted that they respect the Prime Minister’s opinion, but it is not the opinion of SODELPA that people who have lived here for more than a century are Vulagi.

In response to comments made by the Prime Minister regarding the status of long-standing Indo-Fijian residents, Takayawa says that all residents, regardless of their backgrounds, are integral members of the Fijian community.



Takayawa highlighted the profound interconnectedness that exists among the people of Fiji, referencing the shared experiences, celebrations, and even moments of mourning that bind them together.

Takayawa says, in a significant move, SODELPA has recently expanded its constituency to include a diverse range of residents, welcoming Indo-Fijians and individuals from various ethnic backgrounds into the party fold.

He adds that this decision symbolizes the party’s dedication to evolving and adapting to the changing landscape of Fiji’s demographics.

The General Secretary says it is evident that SODELPA’s stance on indigenous land ownership and the recognition of Indo-Fijians as an integral part of Fiji is a reflection of the nation’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage while embracing a shared future.

FBC News has sent questions to the Prime Minister in this regard.