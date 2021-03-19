PM thanks those who have registered for the jabs

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked the thousands of Fijians who have already registered to be vaccinated.

While receiving the 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from India last night, Bainimarama says these vaccines are part of the greatest achievement in modern medicine.

Bainimarama says every dose represents months of research, development, and trials which only requires a few minutes of our time.

“For me, that choice is a no-brainer. That is why I’m getting vaccinated. I will be doing it for the tourism workers who want to be back in jobs they love. I will be doing it for the doctors and nurses who have spent weeks away from their families in quarantine centers treating ill patients. I will be doing it because it is what we all must do to defeat this pandemic once and for all.”

The Prime Minister also stresses that like the hundreds of millions of others who have been vaccinated, some experienced mild symptoms.

These were expected and they have passed without incident.

However, Bainimarama says that with the vaccination being new to all of us, it’s natural to have questions.

“That’s why we’ve set up a dedicated helpline at number 158, as well as an online FAQ resource which you can find on the Ministry of Health and Medical Services website and Facebook page. Our number one priority is keeping Fijians healthy that’s been our same mission since day one.”

Another shipment of 90,000 doses is headed to Fiji in the coming weeks, and Bainimarama adds that he is looking forward to working with development partners on a bilateral basis to secure the many more shipments or safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.