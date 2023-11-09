PM thanks Rarotonga Fijian community for reception

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the Rarotonga Fijian Community last night, and expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the traditional welcome ceremony extended to him and his delegation.

Rabuka acknowledged the honor bestowed upon him as the Prime Minister of Fiji to be accorded a full ceremony in another country.

During the event, he acknowledged the traditional chiefs of the Cook Islands and urged the Fijian diaspora to foster peaceful coexistence with them, as well as the government and the local people.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He emphasized the significance and depth of the words spoken during the ceremony, expressing his hope, wishes, and prayers for abundant blessings from God upon the Fijian community.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Recognising the sacrifices made by those present at the event, he stressed on the importance of maintaining harmonious relationships and working together for the betterment of both nations.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The meeting between Rabuka and the Rarotonga Fijian Community marks a significant step towards strengthening the ties between Fiji and the Cook Islands.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

It highlights the mutual respect and appreciation shared by both nations, as well as the commitment to fostering cultural exchange and cooperation.