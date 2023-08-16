PM reveals dispute over traditional leadership titles

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has brought to light the ongoing dispute among traditional leaders over the title of Turaga Ni Yavusa in their respective vanua.

The revelation was made at the opening of the Macuata Provincial Council meeting today.

Rabuka says this as they try to obtain the allowance allocated for traditional leaders.

“I have been updated daily with information from the Fiji Police Force. I have noticed a lot of dispute on who to take up the title of Turaga ni Yavusa, so that they can receive its allowance. I thought to myself, maybe our plan is not right … to increase their allowance.”

Rabuka says we may have abundance of resources, but we should always be grounded by the principles that define us as Fijians.

He says these resources should not cause division in our midst.

The Prime Minister urges traditional leaders to settle the matter, and reminds Fijians to work with each other to ensure stability in the country.