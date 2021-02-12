PM remembers the life of Sir Michael Somare

The late Sir Michael Somare led the drive for a self-governing and independent Papua New Guinea which made him the kind of leader who unites the people of the Pacific.

Delivering a eulogy at the former PNG Prime Minister’s memorial service this morning, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that Sir Michael was a great friend of Fiji, sharing a special friendship with our first Prime Minister, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

The Prime Minister says the two shared the experience of leading their nations to Independence.

Bainimarama adds Fijians respected and admired Sir Michael as one of us, and Fiji shares the love and gratitude for him as do Papua New Guineans all over the world.

“It is important for Fijians to remember who their friends are. The Grand Chief was a true friend of Fiji. He stood by Fiji as we faced our own set of challenges, urging the international and regional communities to trust the judgment and respect our decisions. This is something we will never forget.”

Bainimarama adds Sir Michael’s countrymen and women will always remember him as the father of Papua New Guinea’s Independence.