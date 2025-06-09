PM pushes Pacific diplomacy forward

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Fiji’s first resident embassy in Jerusalem aims to strengthen diplomatic ties, promote constructive engagement and advance key priorities.

This, according to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He said the mission would focus on climate resilience, agricultural innovation, border security and digital transformation.

The move makes Fiji the seventh country worldwide to have a mission in Jerusalem and the 100th diplomatic mission in Israel.

Rabuka described it as a strategic step to deepen bilateral relations and expand Fiji’s presence on the global stage.

At the 80th United Nations General Assembly, Rabuka explained Fiji’s leadership on peace, climate action, sustainable development, and human dignity.

He also promoted the Ocean of Peace Declaration, positioning the Pacific as a region of stability, security and shared responsibility.

At the 54th Pacific Island Forum Leaders’ Meeting in the Solomon Islands, Fiji signed two regional arrangements and three bilateral Memoranda of Understanding with the Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

“And through this declaration, we advocate for peace and security in our world as we navigate the multitude of challenges. Strategic alignment to Fiji’s national priorities. Mr. Speaker, sir, these overseas engagements are not isolated diplomatic events.They are strategically aligned with Fiji’s border goals to advance the Ocean of Peace concept.”

Rabuka said the agreements bolster disaster resilience, regional security and development cooperation under the Family First Pacific Regionalism framework.

Bilateral talks with New Zealand and Australia focused on climate resilience, regional security, economic cooperation, and people-to-people links. Both also addressed a security treaty to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity across the Pacific.

Rabuka emphasized that all overseas engagements align with Fiji’s Foreign Policy White Paper.

He outlined this in Parliament this morning while providing an update on Fiji’s overseas official trips and strategic engagements. Responding to PM Rabuka’s ministerial statement, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu reiterated the need to implement climate displacement and refugee management policies locally and questioned Fiji’s position on peace in the Middle East following the Jerusalem embassy opening.

“On the UNGA and the embassy in Jerusalem, government has taken that decision, a very bold decision. It’s an abnormal time, Honourable Speaker, sir, but I think, oh, my question that I want to raise is aligned with the principles of the UN Charter. Fiji probably has not taken a decision, or made a decision on its position on what’s being proposed, particularly for a peaceful resolution (on the problem that we have between Israel and the Palestinians, and probably that is something that we would like to hear from government as well.”

Seruiratu states Fiji must balance international commitments with pressing domestic concerns.

