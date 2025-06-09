PM details focused review to boost civil service

Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka

The government is carrying out a limited review of the civil service to improve efficiency and address key issues.

Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Service Sitiveni Rabuka said the review, with a $440,000 budget this year would focus on people, processes and systems, not a full overhaul.

He explained that the review would identify overlaps, gaps and inefficiencies in certain ministries and functions to better align with Fiji’s development plans.

Rabuka states that the review will cover ministries like Finance and Civil Service and look at HR, ICT, policy and procurement.

The Prime Minister confirmed a committee with local and international experts will lead the work, aiming to start market engagement by October.

He noted that further phases would depend on funding and Cabinet decisions.

Rabuka said this limited review is part of a bigger plan to improve the Civil Service gradually, focusing on urgent reforms first.

In response to questions, Rabuka assured that the wider, holistic review promised under the Vuvale Partnership with Australia will continue alongside this initial phase.

He said the government would keep working on all aspects of the Civil Service but will act first where changes are most needed.

Rabuka described the process as ongoing and adaptive, balancing immediate needs and financing.

