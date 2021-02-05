Home

PM conveys wishes on Waitangi Day

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 4:15 pm
[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked his New Zealand counterpart for the timely assistance in the rebuilding and recovery efforts from COVID-19 and TC Yasa.

In his congratulatory message to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Waitangi Day, Bainimarama says the commemoration of this symbolic event represents New Zealand’s commitment towards the principles, values and aspirations that the two countries share.

He says the two nations’ bilateral relations have been increasingly evident during these unprecedented times.

