PM challenges Year 8 students of Dama District School

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has challenged Year 8 students of Dama District School to score at least a 90 percent pass rate in the Fiji Year 8 Examination.

Speaking to the students, Bainimarama says all the students have to do is work hard and study hard in school so they can progress to secondary education.

The school recorded a 54 percent pass in Year 8 last year.

Article continues after advertisement

School Head Teacher Buli Tuisega says only a handful made it to secondary school this year.

Many have dropped out of school.

The Prime Minister challenged the students to rise above the difficulties they face due to the cyclone and obtain a good pass.

He also challenged their teacher Naizal Hussein to achieve the 90 percent pass rate.

Bainimarama says it won’t be an easy task and it should be a goal to work towards.

Hussein, who is teaching Year 8 for the first time says he will try his best to achieve the target.