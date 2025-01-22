PM calls on Trump to reconsider climate pact

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged US President Donald Trump to reconsider his withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

This move has raised concerns for countries like Fiji which are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Trump’s stance on climate change, often labeling it a “hoax,” led to his first withdrawal from the agreement in 2017.

He has now reinstated this decision, citing the Paris accord as unfair to the United States.

His position continues to fuel debate, especially in countries that face the brunt of climate-related disasters.

For countries like Fiji, which depend on the global climate pact to drive international action against rising sea levels, extreme weather events and environmental degradation, Trump’s withdrawal is a troubling development.

The Pacific islands are already dealing with the immediate effects of climate change and a lack of US participation in the Paris Agreement could hinder global efforts to mitigate further damage.

Despite the setback, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu states that Fiji will maintain diplomatic relations with the US.

“Of course, we have heard about the President of the US’s decision and that is to pull out from the Paris Agreement and the WHO but that doesn’t take away our as small island states, edifying our voices in the international arena, because we are facing the full brunt of climate change, given the US has been one of the biggest emitters and their decision to pull out, and because it’s wasting money and they want to and the government currently wishes to serve their people better.”

Critics argue that the US’s withdrawal undermines global climate action. As the world’s second-largest carbon emitter, following China, the US’s exit from the agreement has far-reaching implications.

It jeopardizes international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, potentially exacerbating the frequency and severity of climate-related disasters worldwide.

This decision is expected to strain ongoing global efforts to combat climate change and secure a sustainable future for vulnerable Small Island Developing States like Fiji.