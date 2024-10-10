PM calls for unity and progress in Fiji Day message

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says his vision is based on his conviction that we must build a united and progressive Fiji where we can live in peace and harmony with each other.

In His Fiji Day Message, Rabuka says by working together we realize our collective dream to build Fiji into a progressive and dynamic and united country.

He stresses that the solution is very simple and that is that we must put aside our differences and look at the bigger picture for our future generations and as a nation rather than focusing on our personal agenda.

Rabuka says the coalition government is focused on our challenges in the same way we faced and overcame past challenges, in deliberately choosing to heal.

“As a nation, we have shown remarkable resilience in the face of numerous challenges such as devastating impacts of the global pandemic, economic and financial crisis, changing geopolitical dynamics, the gravity of the war against drugs and impacts of climate change.”

Rabuka says these challenges have taught us hard lessons and, as a result, we have adapted and strengthened our resilience and ability to respond to future adversity.

A national celebration will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa to mark the 54th Independence Day.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “To Heal and Hope”.