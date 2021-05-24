PM briefed on week-long engagement in UAE

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is expected to attend high-level Ministerial meetings and visit key sectoral UAE projects recommended by the Fiji Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

He was briefed by the Ambassador of Fiji to the UAE, Naipote Katonitabua on his upcoming engagements along the margins of the Fiji National Day at the Dubai Expo 2020.

These projects which include the Dubai Fish Farm and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre pose strategic importance and benefits to Fiji’s development.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister’s visit is also an opportune time to revisit discussions with UAE leaders on areas of importance to Fiji such as manpower, Human Resources and Reciprocal Visa Agreement to name a few.

Also present at the briefing was the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya and the Permanent Secretary for MCTTT, Shaheen Ali, who also briefed the Prime Minister on Fiji’s representation at the World Expo 2020.

The Expo which is currently hosted by Dubai is the first in the history of any World Expo to provide dedicated pavilions for all countries, providing countries like Fiji an opportunity to offer their own culturally immersive experience for Expo visitors.

The Fiji pavilion which is managed by MCTTT will also host the Fiji National Day tomorrow where the Prime Minister will officiate as Chief Guest.

The Prime Minister is expected to deliver his national day address at the Al Wasl Plaza dome, before visiting the Fiji pavilion and also meeting the UAE Fijian Diaspora.