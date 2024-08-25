PM advocates for balanced Pacific relations with China

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Tonga

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes the importance of developing a better understanding of China.

He points out that Fiji and other Pacific Island nations have historically been apprehensive about their relationships with other countries.

Rabuka highlighted this while addressing the media regarding his recent trip to China.

He is stressing the importance of managing foreign affairs in a way that does not disrupt existing relationships with other nations and powers.

Rabuka states that development partners should respect Fiji’s development needs and its collaborations with other countries, which should not be a cause for concern.

“We aim to eliminate the issue of fear. Our friendships with China and America should not create any fear, regardless of others’ views. We strive to understand each other.”

Rabuka also states that with China’s recent openness, it is an opportune time for Pacific island countries to deepen their understanding of China and benefit from enhanced cooperation.