Plans to tackle educational challenges

[File Photo]

Efforts are underway to address pressing educational challenges, with a focus on enhancing infrastructure, improving teacher quality, and expanding access to technology.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro provided a brief on his recent participation in the Conference of Pacific Education Ministers 2025, held in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

He states that access to digital learning tools and educational technology featured prominently on Fiji’s agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro also acknowledges the need to embrace artificial intelligence and ICT to improve learning outcomes and drive innovation in classrooms.

He states that the ongoing integration of Technical and Vocational Education and Training into teacher training is aimed at equipping educators with practical and entrepreneurial skills relevant to today’s learning environment.

The Minister emphasizes that the conference served as a vital platform to reaffirm Fiji’s commitment to building a resilient education system that empowers young people and supports sustainable development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.