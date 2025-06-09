Plans to revitalize Veteran Affairs portfolio

The Fiji Servicemen Aftercare Fund and the Ministry of Veteran Affairs are working to revitalize the Veteran Affairs Portfolio.

This plan was submitted to the Ministry of Finance ahead of the 2025-26 national budget announcement.

Fund Secretary Serevi Vananalagi says under this proposed approach, veterans will have a direct line for grievances and be able to explore self-sustaining opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

At present, the Fund is neither fully operational nor self-sustaining. No asset under its name, no company vehicle, but the equipment’s in the office.

Vananalagi says they are optimistic that come next financial year they will have a director for veteran affairs and four offices, one in each division, to provide services to its members across the country.

He further added that once matters are sorted financially with manpower from the government level, they would be able to network with regional and international veteran affairs institutions for collaboration.

Vananalagi further adds that it would in turn assist in their aim to be a self-sustaining institution without fully relying on annual budget allocation.

“There are so many capabilities available with our counterparts within the region, even the states and England; we have veteran affairs that are well established. They are just too happy to assist us.”

With the budget submission made, it will help realize the aim to be a self-sustaining institution.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.