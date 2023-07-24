Plans to establish Resource Center

Deputy Prime Minister Professor, Biman Prasad.

Talks are underway to establish a Resource Center to further support the work of Non-governmental organizations.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says this is a need for Fiji as it will enhance the capability of providing humanitarian and compassionate assistance to Fijians.

He adds that they will also look at ways to involve NGOs in supporting the current work that they do.

“And since we have come into government, we recognize the fact that there is a lot of wisdom and a lot of work being done by non-governmental organizations, whether they are NGOs, whether they are organizations like WOWs Kids Fiji, or whether they’re women’s organizations. And in this budget, we have allocated funding to different ministries in a number of ways.”

Professor Prasad is also calling on companies and businesses to support such a noble cause that enhances people’s standard of living and health.