Plans to conduct new oral health survey

The Health Ministry, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, will soon conduct a National Oral Health Survey.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the last survey was conducted in 2004 which highlights the urgency of a new survey in understanding and addressing oral health issues that have evolved over the past two decades.

Dr. Lalabalavu emphasizes that the new survey will provide up-to-date data for health officials to evaluate the effectiveness of current oral health programs.

“So we need the data to ensure that it drives our programs. To ensure that the work that we do is evidence-based and data-driven. That is why we very much need one of our latest National Oral Health Surveys.”

Dr Lalabalavu adds that the survey will involve a comprehensive examination of oral health across various demographics, including age groups and regions.