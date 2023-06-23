Plans to boost job opportunities in BPO sector

[File Photo]

Outsource Fiji is currently focusing on utilizing existing infrastructure to create more employment opportunities in Fiji.

Executive Director Sagufta Janif says they are working on providing night services to markets such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Janif says the night services will create more jobs within the sector.

“We’re actively working with the government in terms of policies to further protect the industry and to protect players as well in the market. And we are actively working with the government to develop a Data protection law as well, so that we are able to tap into new markets like the UK and the USA.”

Janif adds that pre-pandemic they had 3000 staff, and this has increased to around 8000.