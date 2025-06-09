Pioneering students start journey at Namuka Secondary School

Twenty students and six teachers have made history as the first group at the newly established Namuka Secondary School in Macuata, marking a major milestone for education in the rural Namuka District.

School principal Eroni Matatia says the new school addresses long-standing challenges faced by students who previously had to travel long distances to attend Nadogo Secondary School or relocate to Labasa to continue their education.

He acknowledged the Minister for Education for approving the school, noting that parents, teachers, and students are excited now that secondary education is available closer to home.

Matatia also highlighted that all teachers at the school are from the Namuka District, strengthening community ownership and commitment to student success.

“We are starting with 20 students, and among them are three or four who have been out of school for more than two years. We are accepting them back and giving them another opportunity. All of us on the teaching staff are from this area. We met yesterday and are committed to guiding and moulding these students towards a better future.”

Parents have welcomed the development, describing it as a huge relief for families who no longer have to risk long and difficult travel, especially during bad weather.

“We are very happy about this new school because it helps us parents. Previously, we had to send our children to Nadogo Secondary, and during bad weather it was very difficult. Now we can reach the school easily by boat or RSL.”

The opening of Namuka Secondary School, with classes for Year 9 and 10, highlights the growing importance of education in rural communities.

Parents and guardians are being urged to continue supporting their children’s learning, as strong parental involvement remains key to student success.

